Police are looking for 82-year-old Alice Schmidt, who hasn't been seen since June 23.

York Police posting on Twitter about the missing woman.

Police identify Schmidt as a white female, 5 foot, 7 inches, with white hair and blue eyes.

Police say she drives a silver Chrysler 200 with a Maine license play: 67RC.

Schmidt suffers from memory issues.

Anyone with information should call 911 or York PD at: 207-363-4444