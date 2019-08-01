Police announce arrest in deadly Walmart parking lot shooting

Maine State Police and Auburn police have announced an arrest in connection with a deadly shooting in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday.

Police said Gage Dalphonse, 21, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with murder.

Dalphonse is accused of shooting and killing Jean Fournier, of Turner.

Police said the shooting was not random and was not a road rage incident.

Police did not provide further details.

Dalphonse is expected in court on Friday.

A small memorial was created at site where Fournier was killed.

Family and friends held a vigil in the parking lot on Sunday.