Police: Wrong way driver found in Ashland when his pickup ran out of gas

A Houlton man was arrested after police say he was driving the wrong way on the interstate.

Around 9 Monday night troopers were told a wrong way driver was seen near Smyrna going south in the northbound lanes.

A trooper saw the pickup they say was driven by 43-year-old David Cram and tried to stop him with spike mats.

Northbound traffic in Medway was shut down to protect other drivers.

A trooper tried to stop Cram in Island Falls by forcing his vehicle sideways but that didn't work and they lost sight of the pickup near Sherman.

They found Cram after his truck ran out of gas in Ashland.

Charges against him include OUI, driving to endanger, and reckless conduct.