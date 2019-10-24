Police: Waterville mother was murdered, boyfriend charged with her death

Police say the body that was found inside a Waterville home Wednesday is that of Melissa Sousa, who was last seen Tuesday morning putting her 8-year-old twin daughters on the school bus.

They say 29-year-old Sousa was murdered and her boyfriend has been charged with killing her.

Investigators found Sousa's body in the basement of her Gold Street home around four Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she lived at that duplex with 28-year-old Nicholas Lovejoy who is the father of her children.

Lovejoy was arrested late Tuesday night after police stopped his vehicle on Summer Street.

Authorities say he left his daughters home alone.

He's also charged with having a loaded rifle in the car and endangering the welfare of children.

Lovejoy will appear before a judge on Friday.