The Mardens department store in Scarborough was robbed Saturday around 1:30 p.m., during which an undisclosed amount of money was stolen, according to police.

The suspect is described as a white male around 5'10" and was said to be wearing a black baseball cap with a grey brim along with a black sweatshirt and grey jeans with paint splotches on them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Rick Rouse 883-6361.