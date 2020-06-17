Police: Two men arrested after armed robbery in Bangor

Bangor Police have arrested two men in connection with an armed robbery at a residence Wednesday morning.

Police say the people that live in a First Street apartment were woken up by someone knocking on their door around 4am.

The tenants didn't answer.

Police say that's when 28-year-old Nikolas Raines, a transient, and 19-year-old James Rogers from Boston, came in through a window.

Police say one of them threatened the residents with a gun.

Several items were stolen before the two men took off in an SUV.

Police caught up with Raines and Rogers this afternoon.

Both are charged with robbery, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and theft of a firearm

Police say Rogers was wanted by authorities in Boston on a charge of aggravated assault with a knife.