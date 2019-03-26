Police: Sherman man arrested in Dover-Foxcroft may be facing drug charges

Dover-Foxcroft Police arrested a man today who they say was armed with a screwdriver.

Police say 41-year-old Larry Morgan of Sherman was hiding in the laundry room at a Pine Street apartment complex when they arrived.

According to police, Morgan was acting suspiciously and hiding his hands in his pockets.

At gunpoint, officers ordered Morgan to the ground and searched him.

They say they found fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

We're told there was an outstanding warrant for Morgan and more charges are pending.

He's being held at Piscataquis County Jail.