Police: Serious crash involving pedestrian causes closure of Summer Street in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer Street in Bangor was closed Tuesday evening due to a serious crash.
The crash happened near May Street.
Details are very limited but police say a pedestrian has been hurt.
This story will be updated.
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Summer Street in Bangor was closed Tuesday evening due to a serious crash.
The crash happened near May Street.
Details are very limited but police say a pedestrian has been hurt.
This story will be updated.
Police have cordoned off an area just outside the Bangor Police department at the scene of an apparent accident. An oxygen mask lies discarded on the street behind a car where it appears medical aid was given to someone. @WABI_TV5 pic.twitter.com/XZyJReiGJg— Spencer Roberts (@SpencerWABI) January 14, 2020