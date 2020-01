The man who was struck by a car on Summer Street recently has died from the injuries he sustained in that crash.

Police say 61-year-old Peter McIntosh of Bangor was seriously injured as he tried to cross the street near the police station on January 14th.

It happened around 5 o'clock that evening.

Police say 74-year-old Philip Perkins of Hampden was driving the car that hit McIntosh.

The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.