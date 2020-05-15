Police: No charges following early morning Amber Alert

State police say they've located the three-year old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert early Friday morning.

Officials say the child is safe.

Before the Amber Alert, the girl was last seen with her parents in Van Buren on Thursday night.

She lives there with her mother.

State Police say overnight, it was unknown where she was, so authorities were contacted.

An Amber Alert was issued.

Authorities say the girl was with her father who contacted them this morning after his relatives got in touch to tell him DHHS and State Police were looking for him.

The alert went out to cell phones 6:07 and by 6:30 police say the girl was safe.

"Every time we activate the Amber Alert we have an after action review in which we discuss what worked well and what we can improve on next time. Bottom line, while Maine slept, the news media was notified, we posted on Facebook, we had a text alert that most of Maine woke up to this morning, and the end result is that this little girl is safe," said Department of Public Safety spokesman, Steve McCausland.

He adds no charges are being filed against the girl's father.

This is only the third time the state has used the Amber Alert notification system since its inception in 2002.

The program is a partnership between State Police and the Maine Association of Broadcasters.