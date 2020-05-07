Police: Newport homeowner shoots man who was trying to break in

Police say a Newport man was shot this morning while trying to break into a home in that town.

Officers were called to Hill Avenue around 1:30am.

The homeowner reported a man was trying to come through a bedroom window then started banging on the outside of the home with a hammer type tool.

Police say the 22-year-old man never got inside and was shot in the shoulder by the homeowner before police arrived.

They say the man then went to his own home.

He is not being identified yet.

Police say he's being treated at a hospital.

Police tell us charges will likely be filed against the suspect but not against the homeowner.