Police: New Vineyard crash caused by distracted driver

Police say a distracted driver caused a three-car crash in New Vineyard.

It happened around 11 Sunday morning on Route 27.

Authorities say 61-year-old Gail Kelley from Connecticut crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven by a man from Quebec.

Kelley's vehicle then hit an SUV operated by a man from Maryland, causing it to roll over.

Police say everyone involved only had minor injuries.

Kelley was summonsed for failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle due to being distracted while driving.