Police: Murder-suicide in Gardiner connected to fire at lakeside Sidney home

Police say a fire in Sidney and a murder-suicide in Gardiner are connected, but it is not yet known exactly how.

Police say someone that lives in the Gardiner home found the bodies of a man and woman just after 11 this morning.

Police say the deceased couple has been separated for a few months.

The man was found in a pickup truck, the woman- found still alive in the garage of the home.

She had been shot twice and was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Police say the man shot her, then turned the gun on himself.

Both were in their 40's according to police but their names are not yet being released, as police try to locate family members.

Authorities say the pair did not live at that house in Gardiner nor are they from the city.

Police are working with the Fire Marshal's Office to to determine how the Gardiner scene and the Sidney fire are connected.

They're not yet sure who is responsible for the Sidney fire.