Police: Man upset about debt used gun to threaten people in Waterville

A Waterville man is in jail after police say he used a gun to threaten a group of people early Friday morning.

Police say it happened around 2:30 at a home on Pleasant Street.

While officers were trying to find out more about what happened, they say 23-year-old Abdulrashid Bilal came back to the house to turn himself in.

Police found a gun in his vehicle.

Bilal is charged with Criminal Threatening with a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of Firearm by a felon.

According to authorities, he was upset because one of the people who lived in that house owed him money.

He's being held on $5,000 bail.