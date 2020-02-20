Police: Man showing off gun accidentally shoots himself

A Maine man visiting his sister in Connecticut is facing numerous charges after police say he accidentally shot himself in the thigh while showing off his gun.

Mountain Robicheau, of Wesley, Maine is free on $50,000 bond, according to court records.

He appeared in court Tuesday where he faced charges including three counts of carrying a pistol without a permit.

Police responded to the hospital for a report of a person with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

Robicheau told police he was at his sister's Killingly home and showing her the handgun when his finger slipped.