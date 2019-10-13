Police investigating suspicious death in Richmond

According to State Police, they are investigating a death that is suspicious.

48-year-old Andrew Sherman of Richmond was found dead by a friend at his home on 7 Kimball street in Richmond on Friday.

His friend had gone to check on him after he had not seen or heard from him in a couple of days.

An autopsy was performed on Saturday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta.

No details are being released at this time.

Police are asking for the publics' help if they have seen or heard from Sherman in the past week to contact them by calling State Police in Augusta at 624-7076.