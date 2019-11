A Hermon man was killed in a UTV rollover in Bangor.

It happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday near Bangor Motorsports on the Banair Road.

Police say 31-year-old Shane Brown was thrown from the vehicle when it went into a ditch.

According to the Bangor Motorsports Facebook page, Brown worked there.

A man that was riding with Brown at the time of the crash was taken to a hospital. We don't know the extent of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.