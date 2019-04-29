Police: Father of missing Presque Isle boys refusing to cooperate with authorities

As Presque Isle Police continue to look for information regarding two missing boys, they say they have spoken with the boys' father by phone but he is not cooperating with the investigation.

Police say 12-year old Joel Strother, II and 10-year old Carter Strother,III might be in North or South Carolina.

Police say the children have been out of school since February.

Authorities say the boys could be with one of four people - Joel Strother, Kimberly McLeod, also known as Kimberly Strother, Christopher McLeod or Matthew McLeod.

They now believe the boys are with Joel Strother who may be travelling in a metallic colored GMC terrain, possibly with temporary paper plates.

Police say Strother has a tattoo on the left side of his neck

Anyone with information is urged to call 764-4476.