Police: Driver who sparked three-car crash in Holden drunk and texting

Police say a man from Standish who sparked a three-vehicle crash in Holden was driving drunk and texting.

Charges against 32-year-old Jeremiah Hennigar include OUI, texting while driving and having an open container.

The crash happened on Route 1A near Main Road around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police say Hennigar was heading toward Brewer when he crossed the center lane and slammed into a vehicle going the other way.

That vehicle then crossed the center lane and ran into a third vehicle.

Hennigar and another person went to a hospital with minor injuries.

Hennigar was then released and taken to jail, where he posted bail.

