Police: Bangor man's death was homicide, fire in home was intentionally set

Police have identified a Bangor man who was found dead in his Essex Street home on Friday morning and say his death has been ruled a homicide.

Fire crews say when they got to the home of 59 year old Berton Conley they could hear smoke alarms.

Authorities say a fire was found in Conley's kitchen, and the house was full of smoke.

Conley was unconscious when they located him.

Investigators say someone set that fire.

Police say this is an isolated incident and the public does not need to fear for their safety.

They are asking anyone who saw Conley on Halloween night or the next morning to please call police.

Police have not yet said how Conley died.

