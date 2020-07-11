Police: Augusta man was driving at 109 mph while under the influence

A man from Augusta was arrested Friday after allegedly leading police on a brief high speed chase- they say he was driving while intoxicated.

According to authorities, police radar caught 38 year old Nathan Hansell at a speed of 109 miles per hour- more than twice the speed allowed in that area.

They say that around 11:30 that night Hansell came up behind a State Trooper who was travelling on Route 3.

According to police, Hansell didn't stop right away and was finally taken into custody on Anthony Avenue

He's charged with OUI, drug possession, and eluding an officer in addition to the speeding charge.

