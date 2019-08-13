Police: At least one teen was standing through sunroof at time of crash

A teenager was seriously hurt earlier this month when the car she was riding in struck a tree.

Police say she was one of three teens in the car driven by 27-year-old Casey Braley of Jay.

The crash happened just before midnight August 3rd on the Ithiel Gordon Road in Mount Vernon.

Police say at least one of the teens was standing up through the sunroof when the car went off the road.

Braley is charged with aggravated driving to endanger and tampering with a witness.

Police say more charges are likely.

