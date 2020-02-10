Suspect dead, 2 officers shot at Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas

Forrest City police confirm two officers were shot during an active shooting situation at a Walmart Monday morning.

First responders at Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas. (Source: WMC viewer)

The police chief said the suspect was also shot inside the store on Deaderick Road and died at the scene.

It’s not clear how serious the officers’ injuries are. One went to a local hospital and was conscious and talking during transport.

The other officer was brought to Regional One in Memphis. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the situation started with a report from someone inside the store that a man was making threats.

Arkansas State Police confirm they have been asked to investigate the shooting incident but provided no other information.

Investigators are planning a news conference around 1 p.m. Monday.

WMC has reached out to Walmart for a comment on the situation but have not yet heard back.

