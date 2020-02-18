Police identify woman found dead in Hampden home, husband still in hospital

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a Hampden couple inside their home.
State Police say 73-year-old Georgeanne Jackson was found dead in her Kennebec Road home Tuesday morning.
We're told her husband 73-year-old David Jackson, was there too.
He was found unresponsive and taken to a Bangor hospital.
Police were monitoring David Jackson's condition Tuesday night.
Officials say they're working to determine the circumstances surronding Georgeanne Jackson's death.
An autopsy will take place Wednesday.