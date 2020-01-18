Police looking for Fort Fairfield man wanted for domestic assault

Presque Isle Police are looking for a man accused of domestic violence assault.

Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Phillip Edward Sprague of Fort Fairfield to call them.

They say he was last seen around yesterday at the Sargent Family Community Center where they believe he obtained a cell phone and called for a ride.

Police say they first had interaction with Sprague earlier in the day when he was found jumping out a second story window of an apartment on Third Street.

We're told Sprague currently has a warrant out for his arrest due to an incident that occurred at his home on January 8th in Fort Fairfield.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call local police or Aroostook County Crimestoppers at 1-800-638-8477.