14-month-old boy killed in Presque Isle murder-suicide

State Police say the victim of Sunday's murder-suicide in Presque Isle was a baby boy.

According to police 14-month-old Quinten Leavitt was shot and killed by his father 35-year-old Matthew Leavitt.

Officials say Matthew Leavitt then shot and killed himself.

We're told the State Medical Examiner's Office conducted autopsies Monday, which said both died from a single gunshot wound.

State Police finished their evidence gathering Monday at Leavitt's home on Reach Road.

Authorities say the incident started as a standoff Saturday night.

Police say the tactical team found two bodies inside.