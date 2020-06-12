Poland Springs donates thousands of bottles of water to help homeless population

It's been challenging during the pandemic for the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter to find enough fresh, clean water.

Poland Spring is helping with that.

They've donated 20 pallets of water to Hope for Homeless, an organization dedicated to donating basic items to our homeless population.

These 40,000 bottles of water will help ensure every homeless person will get at least one fresh bottle of water daily throughout the summer.

Ann Sweeney from Hope for Homeless says this was made possible through a grant.

"It was a dream of mine last year, and we didn't get it. This year, we got it. It's perfect timing. So, we get bag lunches every day to them and this giving water is going to help," said Sweeney.

Creative Print Services in Bangor has also offered to store the water for the shelter during the summer.