Poland Spring to sponsor Maine Bicentennial Parade

The Maine Bicentennial Commission announced Thursday that Poland Spring will sponsor its widely anticipated parade in May.

The company plans to donate $100,000 to the parade alone, and another $100,000 will be dedicated to the entire Bicentennial celebration that will last throughout the remainder of the year.

Members of the Bicentennial Commission say that this donation will make a monumental difference.

"Such a substantial contribution that it allows the people who have been working on this parade, who are hoping to do some real exciting things but didn't know if the money was going to be there, this allows all that to happen," said Bicentennial Committee Chairman state Sen. Bill Diamond.

The parade will take place on May 16 of next year.

Maine officially turns 200 years old on March 15.