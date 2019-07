Poland Spring is inviting everyone to a party in Lincoln Thursday night.

They're holding an open house and barbecue at the Poland Spring Load Station on West Broadway.

It's from 4:30 to 6:30.

This is where water from Lincoln's Bella Luna Spring continues its journey to markets across the northeast.

They'll be unveiling a plaque commemorating the Lincoln Water District at the party.

there will be free burgers, hotdogs and more from gilmor's restaurant.