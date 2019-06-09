Point Lookout retreat will close this December

A former corporate retreat that became a popular spot for weddings in Maine is shutting down, sending some brides and grooms scrambling.

The new owners say they'll be closing the Point Lookout Conference Center in Northport in December. They say the property is not financially viable as a business, but they've hired a hotel asset management company to study the property.

Point Lookout was originally developed by MBNA a little more than 20 years ago. It changed owners after MBNA was sold to Bank of America.

The 387-acre property on Ducktrap Mountain overlooks Penobscot Bay and features multiple buildings, including a bowling alley, two event centers and 106 cabins.