Poetry Festival returns to Belfast

This year's event combines a variety show, art exhibit, and literary showcase.

All programming except lunch is free and open to the public.

Friday, October 18th

Left Bank Books, 109 Church Street, Belfast

7 pm Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine Poet Laureate

Reservations recommended; please email or call 207.338.9009

Saturday, October 19th

Morning Event Location: Along the Belfast Harbor Walk, starting from Belfast Armistice Bridge, lower Pierce Street, Belfast

10 am - 11:30 am Harbor/Poetry/Walk: Honoring Harbor History and Ecology

Afternoon Event Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast, 37 Miller Street, Belfast

11 am – 3 pm Zine Fair and More

12 pm – 1 pm Ploughman's Lunch and Belfast Bay Fiddlers

1:30 pm – 3 pm Open Mic

Evening Event Location: Troy A. Howard Middle School, 173 Lincolnville Avenue, Belfast

6 pm – 6:30 pm Evening Reception

6:30 pm – 8 pm Poetry, Performance, and Visual Arts Multimedia Show

For more information on the festival head to their website, belfastpoetry.com.