Poetry Festival returns to Belfast

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - This year's event combines a variety show, art exhibit, and literary showcase.
All programming except lunch is free and open to the public.
Friday, October 18th
Left Bank Books, 109 Church Street, Belfast
7 pm Stuart Kestenbaum, Maine Poet Laureate
Reservations recommended; please email or call 207.338.9009
Saturday, October 19th
Morning Event Location: Along the Belfast Harbor Walk, starting from Belfast Armistice Bridge, lower Pierce Street, Belfast
10 am - 11:30 am Harbor/Poetry/Walk: Honoring Harbor History and Ecology
Afternoon Event Location: Unitarian Universalist Church of Belfast, 37 Miller Street, Belfast
11 am – 3 pm Zine Fair and More
12 pm – 1 pm Ploughman's Lunch and Belfast Bay Fiddlers
1:30 pm – 3 pm Open Mic
Evening Event Location: Troy A. Howard Middle School, 173 Lincolnville Avenue, Belfast
6 pm – 6:30 pm Evening Reception
6:30 pm – 8 pm Poetry, Performance, and Visual Arts Multimedia Show
For more information on the festival head to their website, belfastpoetry.com.