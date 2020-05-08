Plymouth man arrested in connection with Corinna robbery

A Plymouth man is behind bars Friday night following an armed robbery at a convenience store in Corinna early Friday morning.

Police say 43-year-old Mark Dunlop was taken into custody at his home early Friday afternoon.

Dunlop has been charged with robbery.

They say he entered the AE Robinson on Newport Road around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

According to police, he had a handgun and demanded money.

They say when the clerk refused to hand over the cash and hid in an office, he took off.

Dunlop is being held at Penobscot County Jail.