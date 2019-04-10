Plymouth boy filling Easter baskets for children in hospital

A ten-year-old boy from Plymouth is looking out for others as Easter approaches.

Brayden Penney is in the midst of the third year of his fundraiser, B's Bunny Baskets.

A few years ago he landed in the hospital with pneumonia.

He had to be in there a few days and thought that he wouldn't be getting an Easter basket.

"I just came up with the idea to give the kids baskets over Easter because the doctors in the hospital got me a basket when I was in the hospital," he explained. "So, I am doing them for kids in the hospital."

It's 10 dollars to sponsor a basket.

The hope is to give as many as 200 baskets to kids from Boston to Bangor.

If you would like to help with a donation of money, gift card, or items you can find B's Bunny Baskets on Facebook, or you can call Brayden's mom Katie at 735-8715.

The plan is to pack the baskets next Thursday and deliver them on Friday.

