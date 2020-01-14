Plow truck hit by tractor trailer, no one injured

A state owned truck plowing the interstate in Island Falls last night was hit by a tractor trailer.

According to Maine State Police, 45-year old William Curvin of Kentucky thought the plow truck was in the middle of the road. When Curvin went to pass it, his tractor trailer hit the wing of the plow truck.

Curvin lost control and the truck went into the median, tipping over.

No one was injured.

The MDOT plow truck was damaged but able to drive away.

Troopers say the truck was hauling compressed natural gas at the time but no hazardous materials were released during the crash.

