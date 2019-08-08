Plenty of work to do for Maine School's before fall starts

With summer vacation entering its final weeks for teachers and students, schools still have work to do before the first day.

At Captain Albert Stevens Elementary School in Belfast, the days are filled with scrubbing and waxing floors.

From late June until early September, custodial crews are working on cleaning, repairing, and all the other work that goes into prepping a school.

"I certainly hope that the kids, the parents, and anyone on the outside realizes how much work goes. Not only into this school but every school in the district, every school in the state. It's many hands touch the work that goes on here," said the Maintenance Director Jake Gurney.

These custodians say their days are filled with hard physical labor in the hottest days of the summer.

But their drive to hand over a fresh and clean school is what makes it worth it.

"That we do it for them. We do it for them. Really, I know the teachers always you know compliment, even the kids do. And they'll notice these fresh painted walls, and the walls look awesome this year and they do notice," said one of the custodians, Marianne Abbott.

The first day of school in Belfast is September 3rd, and they say they're on track for teachers to move into their cleaned up classrooms in just a couple of weeks.