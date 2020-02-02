Plenty of snow brings in plenty of snowmobile riders

Snowmobilers hit the trails in The County this weekend.

Hotels were booked up, snowmobiles parked outside the clubs and trails with deep snow.

Audrey Hartford, Washburn Trail Runners kitchen manager says Saturday was a busy day with plenty of riders stopping by.

“We had a great day today,” Audrey Hartford, the kitchen manager. “We served 113 between seven and two 'o'clock. The sledders were telling us that the trails were awesome. They are very happy with all the groomers in Aroostook County are doing and very happy with the food we're serving. So all in all, it's been a great day.“

This weekend was Free Snowmobile Weekend in Maine for non-residents.

