Plenty of Pie at the Winslow Public Library Monday

There were many visitors to the Winslow Public Library Monday, but they weren't all looking for books.

Volunteers for the library were holding their annual Thanksgiving pie fundraiser.

More than 80 pies were up for sale, everything from apple and pecan to mincemeat and tourtiere, which organizers tell us is a crowd favorite.

The pies are all baked by the volunteers.

Each pie went for 10-dollars with all the proceeds benefiting the library.

"It goes to the library for the children's activities," explains Judy Pickard, who organizes the pie fundraiser. "For new books, anything that the library may need."

This is the 7th year for the Thanksgiving pie fundraiser.

The library volunteers also host a December craft and bake sale, as well as a soup and stew in the spring and summer dessert fling.