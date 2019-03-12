Waterville plastic bag referendum case dismissed

The Maine Supreme Court will not hear a case about disputed ballots in Waterville's plastic bag referendum.

According to the Morning Sentinel, the court dismissed the case after challengers missed a deadline to file a complaint.

Those challengers have notified the court they no longer plan to pursue the issue.

Last November, voters approved the referendum to ban plastic bags at retail stores of more than 10-thousand square feet in Waterville.

But a recount reversed that decision by a seven vote margin because more than 150 ballots were challenged, most cast by Colby College students and faculty.

Now that the high court will not rule on the disputed ballots, the plastic bag ban will go into effect on Earth Day next month.

