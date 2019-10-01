Bangor Planning Board looks at King zoning request

The Bangor Planning Board unanimously decided to send a zone change request for two properties on West Broadway owned by Stephen King to the City Council agenda.

The zone change would allow the Stephen and Tabitha King Foundation to take over these two houses.

We're told one house would hold king's archives in it as well as the foundation's offices.

They want the other property to be used as a writer's retreat where up to 5 people could work on their skills.

Ed Bearor, an Attorney, said, "I think that they have a desire to remain connected to this area. I don't see a downside to it. The impact to the neighborhood is going to be negligible. It's just going to be like there were two residences there."

No word on when councilors will vote on the matter.