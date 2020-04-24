Planned Parenthood now offering Telehealth services

Some things can't wait when it comes to the pandemic.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England says taking care of your reproductive and sexual health is essential.

That's why the group launched a new Telehealth service.

Patients can take advantage of the health services through a private and secure video conference. There's also the option of speaking to someone by phone.

There are four Planned Parenthood health centers in Maine. Folks can call to book an appointment or do it online.

"We are giving them a call to try and figure out if we can meet their needs over Telehealth or if they still need to come into our health centers for an appointment," explains Alexis Norlan, a certified nurse midwife. "And sometimes we're even able to have a conversation with them people and start their visit over Telehealth and then if it turns out they do need to come into our health centers, they're here for less time."

For those who've recently lost health insurance, Planned Parenthood offers a sliding scale of fees.

For more information about connecting to Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, call 1-866-476-1321.

You can also see their services online at https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-northern-new-england

