Plane crash at airport in Dexter

Authorities say there is a plane that has reportedly crashed at Dexter Regional Airport.

According to the Dexter Fire Chief and the Dexter Airport Manager, the 78 year old pilot was taken by Lifeflight to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities tell us the plane is a war replica and it seems he crashed while practicing here at the airport.

The airport manager thinks the pilot may have caught some air while he was taxiing down the grassy strip and came down and crashed.

This story will be updated.