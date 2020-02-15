Plan to trap rabid foxes spurs complaints from animal lovers

A city in Maine's mid-coast area is having a difficult time managing cases of rabid wild animals, and a government plan to stop the disease has been met with some opposition.

(Not the actual fox)

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Bath, a city of 8,000 people, had 16 animals test positive for rabies in 2019.

There were also 18 fox attacks on people and pets.

Eleven of the attacks resulted in a person being bitten or scratched.

Maine says U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is proposing a “focused, localized trapping effort” to counter the problem.

