Plan to trap rabid foxes spurs complaints from animal lovers

BATH, Maine (AP) - A city in Maine's mid-coast area is having a difficult time managing cases of rabid wild animals, and a government plan to stop the disease has been met with some opposition.
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says Bath, a city of 8,000 people, had 16 animals test positive for rabies in 2019.
There were also 18 fox attacks on people and pets.
Eleven of the attacks resulted in a person being bitten or scratched.
Maine says U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services is proposing a “focused, localized trapping effort” to counter the problem.