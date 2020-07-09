Plan put into place to fight invasive Emerald Ash Borer in Alfred

Fighting bugs, with bugs. That's the plan the state has put into place in Alfred.

Natural enemies of the Emerald Ash Borer are now hard at work to defeat the invasive pest.

The Maine Forest Service released a number of parasitic wasps - known as 'TET' to do the job.

Officials say it's necessary to fight an infestation in York county.

Emerald Ash Borers have killed millions of ash trees around North America -- and have just recently spread to Maine

The wasps are expected to dig into trees, find them - and kill them.

"Millions and millions of an EAB out there so we're not gonna be able to control them right now but when the bulk of the big ash trees have died the hope is that when those new young trees start growing up there will be enough of the parasites to help protect them"

The Maine Forest Service released 295 of the wasps Wednesday in Alfred and six different areas in York County.