Pizza Gourmet officially under new ownership

For the first time in thirty years, Pizza Gourmet in Hampden is under new ownership.

Paul Stratton had worked for Pizza Gourmet for seventeen years, and always had a long-term plan to eventually own it.

That dream is now a reality, as Stratton officially took the reigns Wednesday.

We caught up with the proud new owner to see how he was handling the transition.

"It's going okay so far," Stratton said. "I've gotten to do some things that I've been wanting to do for years. So now I'm the owner, I can make those decisions and really take it to the next level. I left a couple of times and ended up coming back because I didn't prefer the corporate atmosphere compared to a nice close-knit family run business."

Stratton says he hopes to strengthen Pizza Gourmet's online presence.

