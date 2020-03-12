Pittsfield man loses home to fire

A man and his dog are without a home Thursday night after a fire in Pittsfield.

We talked to the homeowner Larry Small who lives at the Beanes Corner Road home.

He says around 5 Thursday evening, he heard a loud bang from near his woodstove.

When he went to check the noise, he saw the back wall was on fire.

Small escaped with his dog and called 911.

He tells us he built his home himself over thirty years ago and has stored memories in it ever since.

Homeowner, Larry Small, said, "Have to start over again. The house is not worth as much as the valuables inside, because I was the family historian. The pictures and the hunting paraphernalia that was my grandfathers, my fathers, my uncles probably all gone. The house is just a house."

Multiple fire crews responded.

No one was hurt.