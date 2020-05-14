Pittsfield man faces charges after leading officers on high speed chase, officials say

A Pittsfield man police say was involved in a high-speed motorcycle chase through Canaan and Pittsfield Sunday is facing a number of charges.

Police say 41-year-old Clarence Rider the third, turned himself into Pittsfield police yesterday after receiving medical care.

He is charged with eluding an officer, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, and speeding of 30-plus miles per hour over the limit.

Authorities say Rider crashed his motorcycle in Canaan, but after got back on with his passenger and took off before police arrived.

Police eventually found the motorcycle but not Rider.

Four people including some family members were arrested after authorities say they attacked officers who went to seize the bike.

Officials say Rider was taken to the Somerset County Jail and has since made bail.