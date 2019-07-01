Pittsfield Town Councilor censured Monday night

A Pittsfield Town Councilor was censured Monday night.

The vote was unanimous in censuring Councilor at Large Debra Billings. We're told that decision is the maximum penalty a councilor can have against them.

This all comes after Billings made inappropriate statements about Pittsfield resident, Amber Quint following last week's town workshop meeting.

Billings did not want to speak with us on camera. But, she said she has expressed she is sorry multiple times and acknowledges what happened was "unprofessional."

Pittsfield Resident, Amber Quint, said, "I hate to hold counselors to a special standard, but kind of when you got elected you are being held to a special standard. They are elected officials and they can't be discouraging people."

Kathryn Ruth, Pittsfield Town Manager, said, "It just got caught on the live feed and got picked up. I've been a town manager for almost 40 years and I've never had anything like this happen, but again monies are tight. People are extremely passionate about subjects and they want to have change happen quickly. We got all work together for the good of the town."

The next town council meeting is set for Tuesday, July 16th.