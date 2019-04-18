Pittsfield Theatre holds 'SleepEater' double feature this Saturday

The Pittsfield Community Theatre will be holding a Sleep Eaters double feature this Saturday April 20th.

Jason Perkins, Production Manager of Cemetery Theater is a vital cogs in the wheel behind this production. He was a special guest during our TV5 Morning News as he outlined some of the things to expect on Saturday.

“Well, we have Sleep Eater which is twenty minutes short and we have our feature length movie SleepEaters. We’re going to play both of them, SleepEater just won the Steven King award for keeping Northern Maine creepy,” said Perkin.

They are movies that were filmed in the Bangor area.

It will feature the freshly dug up, Morty Sutter as your horror host and guide through an evening of spaghetti, cannibalism and underground sleep clinics.

Tickets are only $8.00

Doors Open @ 6:00

Show Starts @ 7:00

FREE POPCORN will be provided to attendees from Roots & Weeds Garden Center in Newport, Maine, a Q&A with Cast & Crew, plus a very "HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ANNOUNCEMENT" about the next production from Cemetery Theater and how you can be involved, starting in May.

