Pittsfield Community Theatre holding benefit comedy show to help stay open

"The first thing we are doing is bringing some laughs to Pittsfield."

We are told Maine's only municipally owned and operated theatre is losing their funding in June.

The Pittsfield Community Theatre has been around since 1915 and now has to bring in money itself in order to stay open.

"A lot of people in town, they grew up in this room and we want to keep that going for the kids now so they will have memories of the theatre and tell their kids about it and keep it going."

Members of the theatre have come together to come up with ideas on how to make some money.

They are putting on A Night of Stand Up Comedy to benefit the theatre.

"We really don't know how to go about doing it so the only thing we can think is put some butts in the seats and bring some money in."

For ten dollars a person on Saturday, March 2nd at 7 P.M. folks can enjoy many different comedians including special guest, "The Moose Tird Lady."

"I'm just going to get up and do a turd presentation and they were kind enough to ask me and I am happy enough to help out and stuff and in addition to my regular turds that I do I have got like five or six or seven brand new turds I am going to be debuting."

"It's got so much character in the floors and everything its just beautiful and it is a shame to see it go to waste and stuff. People should be in here enjoying things."

You have to be at least 17 to go to the show and tickets can be bought at the Pittsfield Community Theatre or at Bud's Shop and Save in Pittsfield.

"It's very important to put on shows like this because it captures the spirit and the heart and I think that is what exactly is being shown here. No one is doing this money, we are trying to prolong the experience of the theatre and relish in the memories it has had before and hopefully what it will have in the future."

To find out more you can visit Pittsfield Community Theatre on Facebook.

"Every community needs to have a theater where you can show movies, put on plays, do stand up comedy. There is no reason, even the smallest town in Maine shouldn't have the best opportunities to do something like this."