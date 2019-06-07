Pittsfield Community Theatre Opioid Film Screening

Emily Peckham, Director of Development at Point North Institute

and Jessica Ouellette , Project Coordinator of Community Health were guests during our TV5 Morning News on Friday to talk about the upcoming opioid screening at the Pittsfield Community Theatre on Tuesday, June 11.

The film will be followed by a panel discussion comprised of local voices in the opioid crisis, including Gordon Smith, Governor Mills' Director of Opioid Response. Recovery Boys is an intimate look at four young men in West Virginia attempting to reinvent their lives and mend broken relationships after years of drug misuse.

This screening is part of Points North Institute's two-year, statewide, documentary screening program entitled "Recovery in Maine," designed to spark public discussions about addiction, recovery, and our collective response to the epidemic of substance use disorder.

Community members from all backgrounds are invited to listen, learn, and participate in the conversation. The screenings are free of charge and open to the public. The program was launched in July 2018 and has served nearly 1200 people in 17 screenings to date.